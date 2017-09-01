Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping two women followers, didn't even have a morsel of food on Monday night at Rohtak's Sonaria jail, a prison official has said. The self-styled godman drank water at night and sipped milk next morning.

Meanwhile, Swadesh Kirad, a Sonaria jail inmate who is out on bail, told ANI that the day Ram Rahim was lodged in jail, he kept murmuring -- "rabba, mera kya kasoor hai?" (God, what is my fault?).

Swadesh further said that Ram Rahim could not sleep the entire night and that he did not get any VIP treatment. He was treated like any other prisoner.

In the five days of his jail stay, Ram Rahim did not eat anything other than milk, tea and biscuits, Kirad said.

Reports further reveal that Ram Rahim did not share his prison cell with anyone due to security reasons. Also, two security guards will be protecting him, the jail officials have said.

Swadesh Kirad also said that prisoners were angry due to violence that caused so many deaths and had he not been kept separately, they would have attacked him.

Kirad added that the moment the verdict was pronounced, Ram Rahim Singh kneeled down and said --"hang me, I don't want to live anymore".

On Monday, a special CBI court had announced the quantum of the sentence as 20 years for Ram Rahim Singh for raping two of his female followers. Judge Jagdeep Singh in his nine-page order had reportedly pronounced two sentences of 10 years imprisonment for each of the two cases and a fine of Rs 15 lakh in each case was also imposed.

Also, after the sentencing, the Dera chief reportedly cried saying that he was innocent and even asked for forgiveness but his plea fell on deaf ears. He was eventually dragged out of the court room by commandos. The witnesses told NDTV that Ram Rahim did not stop weeping. He was taken for medical tests, given prison wear and lodged in a cell.