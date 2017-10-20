Bowing down to the pressure from the BJP, the makers of Mersal have reportedly decided to remove the controversial comments from the Vijay-starrer film.

Central Minister Pon Radhakrishnan has reportedly told the media that producer Murali Ramasamy has agreed to delete the comments made against GST and digital India.

The Sharp Dialogues

In one scene, someone attempts to rob Vadievelu in a foreign country for which he mouths a dialogue thanking digital India as he does not have cash in his purse. The other dialogue appears in the climax when Vijay targets the implementation of GST.

Vijay claims that people pay a tax in the form of GST somewhere about 28 percent and in return, they would not get medical treatment for free, while a country like Singapore charges seven percent as tax, but provides free health treatment from the government. He also questions the imposition of 12 percent tax on medicines, which are supposed to save people's life.

Tamilisai Soundarajan, a BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, had objected to the comments stating that Mersal has factual errors and the scenes create wrong impression in the minds of the audience about GST.

Meanwhile, the movie has rubbed the Tamil Nadu actors the wrong way as they feel that the film shows them in a bad light. In a unique kind of protests, they are sharing pirated links on social media sites asking people not to watch the movie in theatres.

"We decided not to approach the media or court for relief. We will only be giving more publicity for the movie. Instead, if we spread the movie links on webpages, it will hit their collections. I hope they will realise then," Dr TN Ravishankar, the president of Indian Medical Association is quoted as saying by The Times of India.