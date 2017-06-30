Censor Board of India is known for banning scenes from the movies or the movies as a whole for various reasons. Censorship is an art but often in India the reason for censoring or banning is related to some sexual content or rough language which will apparently ruin the culture of the country. 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' too faced the wrath of the Censor Board of India for being too 'lady oriented'. The board even decided to ban the film for its content but later cleared for restricted release.

According to recent reports, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017 selected 'Lipstick Under My Burkha' as its opening film for 2017. Not only the Indian films but also the international films have faced the censorship issues in India. Directors try to give its audience some realistic content which often indulges bold language and suggestive scenes (read vulgar), but such movies get banned by the censor board in the name of sanskar. The board had, in fact, banned even internationally acclaimed movies which eventually failed to get releases in India over its explicit content. Here is the list of 7 international movies banned in India:

Water

Deepa Mehta's Oscar-nominated film portrayed ostracism and misogyny towards the widows, especially in the rural areas. Various religious groups' hue and cry over its controversial subject, which was apparently unsuited to Indian culture, forced censor board to ban the movie in the country. Deepa Mehta's movie Fire too faced the same issues as it dealt with another controversial subject-- homosexuality. Well, in a country where 'homosexuality' is a crime, one cannot expect its censor board to permit release of such a film.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Doom

The movie depicted Hinduism, culture and traditions of India in a negative light. For the Censor board, that itself was strong enough reason to ban the movie. Though, the ban was later lifted.

The Da Vinci Code

A huge outcry by the Christian minorities in many states of India over the film made the censor board ban it in Punjab, Goa, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

The film was perceived to be spreading an anti-Christian message.

50 Shades of Grey

The big-screen adaptation of erotic novel 'Fifty Shades of Grey' by EL James was promptly banned by the CBFC. It was reported that a source of Universal Pictures informed Times of India that the board objected to some of the dialogues, even after the studio edited out scenes to tone down the adult content.

No Fire Zone

Callum Macrae directed movie, 'No Fire Zone' was a documentary on the violent Sri Lankan Civil War. Censor board claimed that most of the visuals are 'disturbing' and are not fit for 'public exhibition'.

Callum Macrae, later decided to make the film available free online.

Dirty Grandpa

It was reported that CBFC banned the film because it was obscene saying, "this grandpa is dirtier than any 70-year old man."

A source from the CBFC said, "We've placed a ban on 'Dirty Grandpa'. We wonder why an actor of De Niro's calibre did such a sleazy film."