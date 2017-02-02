Controversial Bastar Inspector General SRP Kalluri, who was accused of gross human rights violations in Chhatisgarh, went on a leave again on Thursday (February 2) after remaining absent from duty for a month due to heart operation. He was replaced by Sundarraj P, Dantewada's deputy inspector general (DIG) of police.

Also read: DU professor Nandini Sundar, JNU professor Archana Prasad booked for murder of tribal villager

Multiple lawyers, activists and journalists had sent messages to Kalluri after a noted activist Bela Bhatia, a key member of a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team which investigated sexual assault on tribal women by the police in Chhatisgarh, was hounded by a local outfit that reportedly is supported by the police there. Those sending messages to him asking him to make sure that Bhatia was not harmed, were reportedly abused.

Kalluri is reportedly not returning to Bastar after his medical leave.

A an activist Sandeep Kumar, reportedly wrote to Kalluri on January 24th saying, "This can't go long. You are not above the Constitution. Don't sell your conscience for money." He received the response from one of Kalluri's phone numbers, saying: "Maoists and their dogs like you will be stoned out of Bastar. Beware."

A Supreme Court lawyer, Pyoli Swatija, wrote to Kalluri on January 24 saying "Please ensure Bela Bhatia is not hounded out of her residence" to which she got a reply saying "Naxals will be kicked out of Bastar." When she asked, "What does your answer have to do with my query?" the message in response was: "F U."

Multiple journalists have also been jailed in Chhattisgarh for their complicity with Maoists. However, activists claimed that they were framed.

On January 23, Bhatia was attacked by a group of 30 men near her house in Parpa village. They reportedly barged into her house and threatened to burn it down if she did not leave immediately. They also threatened the land lady. The landlord and his sons were reportedly threatened by the police on the previous day to ensure that they threw Bhatia out.

With Bhatia's inputs, the NHRC indicted the Chhattisgarh Police of raping and sexually assaulting at least 16 women in Bijapur. The women from Chinnagelur, Peddagelur, Gundam, Burgicheru and Pegdapalli were reportedly assaulted in November 2015.