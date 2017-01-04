The Election Commission of India (EC) has announced the full schedule of the Assembly polls to be held in Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, thereby resulting in the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct — also known as the poll code — in these states.

It is now upon the state election commissions to ensure that political parties do not take undue advantage of being in power in these states. The poll code will also ensure that the opposition political parties do not use any unfair means to campaign for votes for their candidates.

Here are 8 things that the political parties are banned from doing, thanks to the Model Code of Conduct that came into effect with Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi announcing the poll schedule on Wednesday, January 4: