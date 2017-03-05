Contestants gather for 55th Conch Shell Blowing Contest

  March 5, 2017
    By Reuters
Sea shells don’t just look good, they sound good, too! Participants in the 55th Conch Shell Blowing Contest demonstrated the shells’ musical side.Contestants were judged on quality, duration, loudness and novelty of the sound.Conch shell blowing is a centuries old tradition and the shell is a symbol of the Florida Keys islands.
