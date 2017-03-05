- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
Contestants gather for 55th Conch Shell Blowing Contest
Sea shells don’t just look good, they sound good, too! Participants in the 55th Conch Shell Blowing Contest demonstrated the shells’ musical side.Contestants were judged on quality, duration, loudness and novelty of the sound.Conch shell blowing is a centuries old tradition and the shell is a symbol of the Florida Keys islands.
