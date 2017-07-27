July 2017 has been special for the Hindi film industry as it saw the release of five content-driven Bollywood films -- Mom, Shab, Lipstick Under the Burkha, Indu Sarkar and Raag Desh.

July is a month that is usually associated with great weather. The monsoon is finally here. We can have some respite from the heat and enjoy the pleasant weather. It has also been a month that has brought to life a new weather in Bollywood. The weather in question is that of unconventional story lines and great cinematic experiences. With just one more week left in the month, here is a look at some interesting movies that we have seen this month and also a peek into what is yet to come.

Mom: This Sridevi-starrer movie has her playing a vigilante, who sets out to avenge her daughter. The movie captures the saga of a mother-daughter relationship and how it changes after undergoing a difficult time in their life. It is a moving tale of how mothers can go to any extent for their kids.

Shab: This film is about the lives of people who live on the edge of what society finds acceptable. It is a movie about accepting who you are without getting carried away by societal norms.

Lipstick Under My Burkha: Lipstick Under My Burkha is a story of a woman seeking the freedom to be who she wants. It is a tale about breaking stereotypes and is winning hearts all over.

Indu Sarkar: Set in the backdrop of Emergency, this movie has managed to ruffle a lot of feathers. It looks like a great story of a woman who overcomes all her fears and stands up for what she feels is right. With actors such as Kirti Kulhari, Anupam Kher, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Tota Roy Chowdhary in the lead, one should expect some great performance. Another plus is that it is directed by National Award-award winning director Madhur Bhandarkar and releases on July 28.

Raag Desh: From one award-winning director to another. Tigmanshu Dhulia is back after four years with an ace called Raag Desh. This movie is based on the historic Red Fort trials and tells a tale of how the INA was formed and the tests it had to face during the time of the freedom struggle. This movie also hits the cinemas on July 28.