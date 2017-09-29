Conspiracy theorist David Meade, who predicted the end of the world, now claims that the spiritual sign appeared in the sky on the night of Saturday, September 23. Meade had said that the unusual celestial event would appear in the sky and that would signal the end of the world.

Now, he claims that the celestial event – alignment of the moon under the constellation of Virgo – did happen and it was clearly visible in the sky. He also said that this celestial event will lead to the beginning of the seven-year "Tribulation period."

"It was indeed in the sky Saturday night. We could see it from our location. It indicates that this Autumn the Church Age could be ending, and we are in a new era of Bible Prophecy. I think it's the harbinger of a seven-year Tribulation period, beginning before the end of 2017," Meade told The Sun.

Meade previously stated that September 23 will mark the beginning of Rapture and it is described in the Bible's Book of Revelation. "And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of 12 stars. She was pregnant and was crying out in birth pains and the agony of giving birth," the passage in the question reads.

In his recent claims, the Christian numerologist said that October will be the month of real pain. The Tribulation period, which is expected to begin from October 21, will involve "nuclear exchanges between the US, Britain and our enemies – Russia, China, Iran and North Korea."

Earlier, he had said that mysterious planet Nibiru or Planet X will collide with Earth and destroy it, but now he said that an asteroid named Wormwood – attached to the debris field of the Planet X – will destroy at some point in the coming years.

"The Rapture is probably a 'moving date' under God's control - I don't know if we can know it or not. Planet X appears during the first year of the Tribulation, to my best knowledge. Revelation is progressive. There may be more to come," he said.