Conservationists shovel snow to make lairs for seals so they arent exposed giving birth

  • January 26, 2017 16:39 IST
    By WWF
Low snowfall in the Arctic has meant there aren’t enough snow drifts for seals to burrow into to make lairs for giving birth to pups. Conservationists are trying the technique to give the seals a chance to make lairs for the Saimaa ringed seal in Finland, a subspecies that has only 360 individuals left.
