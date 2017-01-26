- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
Conservationists shovel snow to make lairs for seals so they arent exposed giving birth
Low snowfall in the Arctic has meant there aren’t enough snow drifts for seals to burrow into to make lairs for giving birth to pups. Conservationists are trying the technique to give the seals a chance to make lairs for the Saimaa ringed seal in Finland, a subspecies that has only 360 individuals left.
Most popular