Conor McGregor’s UFC riches are a one off in ‘poor man’s sport’ MMA

Conor McGregor’s UFC riches are a one off in ‘poor man’s sport’ MMA Close
British MMA fighter Joe ‘Silk’ Cummins believes the success of UFC superstar Conor McGregor is a “one off” in the sport. Cummins, a trainer at the UTC centre in Birmingham, said that any budding fighters need to be “obsessed” with the sport to even stand a chance of replicating McGregor’s lucrative career.
loading image
IBT TV
Alexis Sanchez shakes Arsene Wenger's hand after training ground bust-up rumours
Most popular