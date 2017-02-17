Ever since Conor McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, there has been a lot of speculation as to what the Irish mixed martial artist would do next. While talks of a mega-money boxing match against Floyd Mayweather is still on the cards with the latest reports saying that the two are close to agreeing a deal, McGregor also wants the UFC to offer him a new deal and part of equity of the company too.

Last year, the UFC was purchased by WME-IMG for a staggering $4.2 billion and after McGregor created history by becoming the only UFC star to clear out to divisions, he made it clear that he wants a stake in the company.

"If you want to come at me, if you want me to stick around and help service that debt and continue to push the company, bring me on board, for real. I need to be set for life for this. If you want me to be truly on board, then I need to be all-in on this proper, as an owner and have an equity stake in the company. That's what I'm looking for," the Daily Star quoted McGregor as saying.

In a recent interview, McGregor also revealed that he has not yet held talks with the new owners of the UFC and is not looking to be given a stake in the company right away, but he does want a new deal and also wants to be rewarded for taking the sport to another level since his arrival in 2013.

"I want to negotiate what I'm worth. I want to put my analytics forward, man-to-man, and be like, 'This is what I'm owed now. Pay me.' And then we can talk. I mean...certainly hell of a fatter check. Maybe potentially, down the road, equity, interest or something. I'm just letting them know I want something else," McGregor said.

While McGregor is still very much a part of the UFC and is still keen to continue his career in MMA, he also wants to fight boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. And after months and months of speculations, it has been said that the fight will actually happen soon. In a recent post on Instagram, The Notorious one went on to say that he wants £100 million.