In a scathing letter to Arun Jaitley, the Congress on Friday attacked the Union Finance Minister over massive loss of jobs following demonetisation, branding the move as a "surgical attack against the poor". The letter was also shared through the verified Twitter handle of the party.

The letter ended with a signature, "India's 54.4 crore unemployed"

Will the government reply to the letter?

