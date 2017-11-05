Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hit out at the previous Congress-led UPA government for abusing subsidy of Rs 57,000 crore meant for the poor.

"People used to loot the treasury in the name of subsidies. In the past, 57,000 crore used to get leaked due to rampant corruption in implementing subsidies," Modi said at an election rally here ahead of the state's November 9 assembly polls.

"Now our policy has stopped the leak. The leaders in Congress cannot bear this, so they are attacking me."

Taking potshots at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's statement that Re 1 ends up as 15 paise when it reaches villages, Modi said: "Rajiv was such a doctor who diagnosed the problem of corruption but did not do anything about it.

He has made sure that the whole of 100 paise now goes into the pockets of the poor.

Taking a dig at the Congress central leadership, he said the party has already left the battlefield and it was a one-sided contest.

"Mujhe iss chunav mein ek baat ka dukh rahega, mazaa nahi aa raha hai, kyunki Congress maidan chhod kar bhaag gayi hai (I will regret one thing about this poll. It isn't fun because the Congress has accepted defeat)," he said.

Playing the development card by emphasising on promotion of tourism in the hill state, the Prime Minister said his government was focusing on laying road networks in the state.

Donning a Himachali cap, Modi, on his third and last election tour of the state, said: "In the last 20 years, there has not been a single election where I have not been involved. But this is an unprecedented election. I know where the wind is blowing.

"A storm is raging here against the corrupt Congress."

Batting for his government's biggest tax reform with the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Modi said it has benefited the transport sector.

"This country has warmly welcomed GST as it has immensely benefited the transport sector. Truck movement between the states has gained pace."

Talking tough against black money and holders of 'benami' or illegal properties, Modi said after demonetisation at least three lakh companies came under the scanner.

"We did a sample survey of 5,000 companies and saw that they at least transacted Rs 4,000 crore worth of black money. I can only imagine what will happen if we look at the transactions of all the companies," Modi added.