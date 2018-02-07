A purported video of Ramya, social media head of All India Congress Committee (AICC), asking the party workers to create fake social media profiles has gone viral.

Shilpa Ganesh, a BJP leader, has posted a video in which the actress-turned-politician is allegedly speaking to a group of supporters that she too has fake handles.

"Big Expose!How to create fake accounts,Watch Congress Social Media head explaining to their supporters,now I know y she is made social media chieffake people fake accounts @BJP4India @BJP4Delhi @siddaramaiah @PMuralidharRao @narendramodi @AmitShah @PrakashJavdekar @BJP4Gujarat," Shilpa Ganesh tweeted.

However, Ramya clarified on Twitter that the video was edited out of context. She said she was only explaining the difference between bots, fake accounts and multiple accounts when someone from the audience asked about it.

1. The video is edited out of context

2. Was explaining the difference between bots, fake accounts & multiple accounts to a question from the audience.

3. Said, if you want to express your own view please do so on your individual handle not on an official account

E.g., pics pic.twitter.com/kXlV4ZAuxL — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) February 7, 2018

What's in the video?

Ramya is seen telling a gathering to create three accounts one with their names and two others with different names. "Fake accounts are bots, meaning robots or machines. ...It is not wrong to have multiple accounts..have many accounts if you want," she is seen saying the video.

The actress-turned-politician is allegedly heard telling that she has one account in the name of Divya Spandana and a few accounts in other names. The actress further says that having multiple accounts is similar to using multiple WhatsApp groups.

She asked the gathering to identify one person from each assembly and create a WhatsApp group which will link the people from Delhi to Mandya.

Recently, a video of BJP leader KS Eshwarappa asking the party workers to tell lies as part of election campaign had gone viral and the BJP is now using this opportunity to counter-attack the Congress