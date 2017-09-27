Congress paid tribute to Raja Ram Mohan Roy on his death anniversary by posting a picture on their official twitter account captioned: "We pay tribute to Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Father of the Bengal Renaissance and champion of women's rights, on his death anniversary."

However, in the post, the dates of his birth and death was written as: "Sept 27, 1833- May 22,1772". Twitterati didn't take long to notice the mistake and started trolling Congress for posting wrong dates.

Congress however changed the picture later and posted a new image with correct dates. They also apologized saying: "You may have noticed an error in the date of previous creative. We apologise! Like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, our designer is ahead of his time."

The mistake was however not forgiven by the twitter users. They showed no mercy and continued to troll:

This not the first time that the Congress got trolled on social media. Early this month, they ran a poll on their official twitter account asking: "What animal did Prime Minister Nehru arrive in Bhutan on in 1958?" The options given were horse, yak, elephant, and donkey. Though Nehru rode a Yak during that time, trolls found this to be a perfect opportunity and 50% of them chose 'donkey' from the above given options.

The party was not only trolled over the poll but also got subjected to ridicule for later deleting it. So, they reframed the question: "In the absence of motorable roads in Bhutan in 1958, PM Nehru rode on an animal to visit the country. What animal was it?" This time, 76% chose donkey.