Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi party president and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav will hold a press conference on Sunday. The conference will be followed by a joint road-show in Lucknow.

This is the first time the two politicians will be addressing the media together since signing a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. Congress is contesting 105 constituencies while SP is contesting from 298 seats. The elections will begin on February 11.