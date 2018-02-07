In another case of road rage in the national capital, a 43-year-old Congress Seva Dal worker was shot dead in front of his teenage nephew in New Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy on Tuesday.

Vinod Mehra was attacked when he was returning to his home in east Delhi's Geeta Colony with his 16-year-old nephew. According to reports, Mehra's car was chased by the attackers, who later shot him dead.

Here's what happened

Mehra was returning home from a function at GT Karnal Road when some unknown men overtook the former's vehicle. This happened multiple times.

"Preliminary probe reveals that the victim, from inside the car, told the passengers in the other car to drive properly but they didn't listen," said a senior police officer.

According to the probing officials, there were four men inside the vehicle which repeatedly overtook Mehra's car, The Hindu reported.

After having interrupted Mehra's journey several times, the men then blocked Mehra's car. "Both the vehicles stopped at Bhalaswa flyover. One of the occupants of the other vehicle came out and fired one shot at Mehra. The bullet pierced the left side of the chest just below the heart," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Aslam Khan said.

Mehra's nephew and one of his teachers, who was also coming back from the function, rushed him to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case of murder. "The CCTV footage from near the wedding venue and other areas on the stretch where cameras are installed is being obtained to identify the accused," another police officer said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Maken has said that he will be holding a meet with Delhi Police Commissioner on Wednesday seeking action against the killers of Mehra.