Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SRGH) in New Delhi after she complained of an stomach upset on Friday afternoon, reports said. The 71-year-old was on a holiday in Shimla and cut short her visit following the illness.

D S Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, SGRH said, "Madam Gandhi was brought to the hospital today (Friday) around 5 p.m. She has been found to be suffering from upset stomach."

More details are awaited.