Tributes to Sridevi

Bollywood actress Sridevi's death shocked and saddened millions around the world, including actors, politicians and sportspeople. The Congress, however, received a lot of flak from social media for posting an insensitive tweet after news of the Chandni actor's demise broke.

The Congress' official Twitter handle posted at around 7.03 am that they regret the passing away of the legendary actress and conveyed condolences to her loved ones. But the last line of the tweet angered many.

The line, which was termed politically charged and offensive, read: "She was awarded the Padma Shri by the UPA Govt in 2013."

Indian Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor (R) is accompanied by Congress politician Om Parkash Soni as speaks with media representatives after arriving in Amritsar late April 24, 2013. Sridevi visited the city to pay her respects at the Sikh Shrine The Golden Temple.NARINDER NANU/AFP/Getty Images

The tweet was deleted following outrage on social media.

People accused the political party of trying to gain mileage out of the star's death and being insensitive towards her family, friends and fans.

Sridevi died on Saturday night of a massive cardiac arrest while she was in Dubai to attend the wedding of Mohit Marwah. She had stayed back in Dubai after her husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor returned to Mumbai following the wedding celebrations. Her daughter Janhvi Kapoor was busy with the shooting of her upcoming movie Dhadak.

Sridevi's mortal remains are expected to be brought to Mumbai from Dubai between 12 pm to 2 pm by Cargo or a private jet. Fans and media have gathered around her house in Mumbai to pay tribute to the legendary actress.

