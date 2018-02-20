After receiving backlash for calling Sikkim a state 'troubled by insurgency' last year, Priyanka Chopra has yet again sparked a controversy for her photograph on the newly launched calendar of the Assam tourism. Congress legislators described her picture on the calendar as 'immodest' and blamed her for shaming the state's culture.

Congress MLAs Nandita Das and Rupjyoti Kurmi, on Monday (February 19), rejected the calendar stating that Priyanka flashed an immodest outfit and demanded the removal of the Quantico actress as the brand ambassador of Assam Tourism. They further stated that Priyanka's 'minimal clothes' brought a bad name to the state's culture, adding that frock is not an Assamese attire.

Watch Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi protesting against Priyanka:

Congress MLA Rupjyoti kurmi protest against Priyanka Chopra's dress code with Jaapi. Demanded to remove her as Assam Tourism Brand Ambassador. pic.twitter.com/GkaeSHmmUY — NANDAN PRATIM SHARMA BORDOLOI ?? (@NANDANPRATIM) February 19, 2018

However, netizens are really not in favor of the Congress MLAs' rant against Priyanka.

"I'm born and raised in the most educated country in the world, Canada. We don't learn about Assam here, I learned about Assam from Priyanka," a user wrote in a tweet to extend support to Priyanka.

I’m born and raised in the most educated country in the world, Canada. We don’t learn about Assam here, I learned about Assam from Priyanka. — Congrats Dr. Priyanka Chopra (@Nitu_23) February 20, 2018

"I don't endorse the thought of Priyanka Chopra being Assam's tourism mascot but the allegations made by this bashi bazouk is disgusting and runs contrary to Assam's values," another user wrote in response to Rupjyoti Kurmi's views.

I don't endorse the thought of Priyanka Chopra being Assam's tourism mascot but the allegations made by this bashi bazouk is disgusting and runs contrary to Assam's values. https://t.co/jYjflJIAqR — Aavinash Chaliha (@aavinashchaliha) February 20, 2018

"I don't support him.. A tourist to Assam can be dressed like Priyanka & still try a japi.. Will he protest that. Assam is known for broadmindedness and Mr. Kurmi seems to contradict that concept.. Why is he wearing Shirt, an English dress? Why not wearing Chula, cheleng??" an infuriated user wrote on Twitter.

I don't support him.. A tourist to Assam can be dressed like Priyanka & still try a japi.. Will he protest that. Assam is known for broadmindedness and Mr. Kurmi seems to contradict that concept.. Why is he wearing Shirt, an English dress ? Why not wearing Chula, cheleng ?? https://t.co/0L7YKcP8i7 — Madhumita Saikia (@Madhumita106) February 20, 2018

One user, however, liked the idea of removing Priyanka as Assam Tourism Ambassador but he had different reasons for it.

"Well I actually support this cause of removing Priyanka Chopra from Assam Tourism Ambassador but my reason deflects from Congress as to me it seems that she doesn't suit on it in any angle as she hardly bears any knowledge about Assam's region, history & people," the user wrote.

Well I actually support this cause of removing Priyanka Chopra from Assam Tourism Ambassador but my reason deflects from Congress as to me it seems that she doesn't suits on it in any angle as she hardly bears any knowledge about Assam's region, history & people. https://t.co/2v8Xeb1AyI — Dipalay Dey (@dipalay) February 20, 2018

Another user wanted to point out that Assam is famous for many different reasons and not only for Priyanka as the state's brand ambassador.

"Sorry, I assumed u r from India.

Bdw Assam is famous for below reason, not priyanka

Assam tea, hope u drink tea.

Kaziranga and world famous one horn rhino

Oldest oil well in Asia also in Assam.

I m sorry this info is irrelevant if u r page3 person," the user wrote.

Sorry, I assumed u r from India.

Bdw Assam is famous for below reason, not priyanka

Assam tea, hope u drink tea.

Kaziranga and world famous one horn ? rhino

Oldest oil well in Asia also in Assam.

I m sorry this info is irrelevant if u r page3 person. — গংগাটোপ (@kholihona) February 20, 2018

Do you agree with Assam Congress?