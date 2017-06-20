Congress is likely to pick either Sushil Kumar Shinde or Meira Kumar following the nomination of Ram Nath Kovind by the Bharatiya Janata Party for the upcoming Presidential elections.

According to CNN News 18, Congress say that it will discuss the names of Shinde and Kumar, two of the Dalit leaders in the party, in the upcoming meeting of the opposition parties on June 22.

As Shinde belongs to Maharashtra, he will prove helpful in getting Shiv Sena on board. On the other hand, former Lok Sabha speaker Kumar will help in roping in the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar.

However, Shinde has dismissed the reports. "I don't see any scope in this. This is impossible... no question of this," he was quoted as saying by CNN News 18.

Meanwhile, Kovind's nomination has led to a difference in the opinion among the opposition parties. While JD(U) and Bahujan Samaj Party seem to be supportive towards Kovind's nomination the other opposition parties are not in favour of it.

"The BSP cannot be negative towards a Dalit nominee for the post of President. Our stand will be positive," BSP chief Mayawati said in Lucknow.

"I am personally glad he is the presidential candidate. Kovind has discharged his duties in an unbiased manner as the Bihar governor. He has worked as per the Constitution and upheld the dignity of the governor's post," added Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar.