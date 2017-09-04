The Congress seems to be feeling a little nostalgic nowadays with fewer states to rule and lesser responsibilities for the future, and even that the party seems to be doing it no good.

The grand old party on Sunday came up with a poll on its official Twitter handle, and trolls were quick to make a mockery out of it and the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Twitter poll with the hashtag #KnowYourLegacy apparently aims to improve one's general knowledge on former Nehru.

It asked: "In the absence of motorable roads in Bhutan in 1958, PM Nehru rode on an animal to visit the country. What animal was it? [sic]"

The options that people were given were horse, yak, elephant and donkey. Though Nehru rode a Yak, many netizens took the asinine choice.

Of the 21,826 votes polled at the time of the writing of this report, 67 percent had voted "Donkey"!

A meagre 18 percent of the voters chose Yak, the right answer.

In the end, it was the Congress that had egg on its face for its efforts to educate netizens on the history of the party.

Then again, the voting pattern may not exactly reflect the Twitterati's awareness and can be an act of trolls, because right-wing groups are known to be very active on social media, and rarely let a chance to humiliate political rivals go a-begging.

Check out the real photo of Nehru in Bhutan in 1958, as shared by one Vinod Tapdia on Twitter: