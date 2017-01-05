Congress leader Raju Mishra and one other person were shot dead by six to seven unidentified gunmen near Parijat Building at Cherital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, at around 10:15 pm on Wednesday. The other person shot dead was identified as Mishra's history-sheeter Cuckoo Punjabi.

The attackers surrounded the two men on Damohnaka-Baldevbag Road and fired 25-30 rounds, following which they fled the spot.The firing led to chaos on the street as people fled the spot to save their lives. Punjabi, 28, was shot in the eye while Mishra was wounded in the stomach.

Local residents rushed the two men to Metro Hospital but they were declared dead by the doctors. The police then sent the bodies for post mortem.

Several Congress and BJP leaders visited the hospital late in the night.

The reason behind the attack is still not known.