While Pravin Togadia shocked many when he mysteriously went missing on January 15, and was later found unconscious and was admitted to the hospital, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader has once against surprised supporters when he was seen in conversation with Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia and Hardik Patel in Ahmedabad.

Modhwadia and Patel met Togadia at the hospital after the VHP leader said that there was a threat to his life.

Hardik Patel & Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia met VHP leader Pravin Togadia in hospital today #Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/LYmym31sJO — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2018

Patidar leader Hardik Patel meets Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia pic.twitter.com/8S3hUGtnUX — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 16, 2018

Togadia, during a press conference, has said that people were stifling his voice when he wanted to speak on issues such as Ram temple, welfare schemes for farmers and the law on cow slaughter. He, however, did not name anyone.

"They have filed cases against me under various offences. I myself don't know about many of these cases. They are all attempts to suppress my voice," First Post quoted him as saying. "I am in touch with lawyers in Rajasthan. They said they will try and get the cases quashed."

After meeting the VHP leader, Modhwadia said that his concerns should be taken seriously and there should be a court inquiry into it.

On Monday, January 15, Togadia had gone missing for a while, before he was found unconscious and taken to the hospital.