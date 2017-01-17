The Samajwadi Party will contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress Party under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told the media on Tuesday.

"There will be Congress and SP alliance in upcoming UP elections. The details about it will be decided in the coming days. For now, I can say that there will be a Congress-SP alliance under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. We will think about 'maha-gathbandhan' in coming days," Azad told reporters.

Sheila Dikshit, the Congress Party's chief ministerial candidate from Uttar Pradesh, said on Tuesday that she would like to withdraw from the CM candidature since the alliance between the two parties has been confirmed.

"I would like to gracefully withdraw as we cannot have two CM candidates for the elections," Dikshit was quoted by ANI as saying.