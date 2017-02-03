Homegrown automaker Tata Motors launched a new sub-brand christened TAMO on Thursday. The company says it will act as an incubating centre of innovation towards new technologies, business models and partnerships in order to define future mobility solutions. It also says that the first product developed by TAMO will premiere at the upcoming 87th Geneva International Motor Show in March. It's quite possible to get confused on what actually the TAMO brand stands for. We have simplified it and here are all the low-down.

TAMO is not just another sub-brand such as Land Rover and Jaguar under Tata's belt. It will not roll run of the mill cars either. Instead, TAMO cars will be low volume and low investment models with stress on low cost of ownership, eco-friendly drivelines and a modular architecture. In order to achieve this, the first step that the company has taken is reduction of platforms from the current six to just two.

One of the two platforms is the AMP (Advanced Modular Platform). Tiago, upcoming Kite 5 and Nexon are based on this platform. The X451 premium hatchback, which is currently under works of Tata, will also make use of AMP. The second platform is the expected derivative of the Land Rover Freelander 2's platform. It no more secret that Tata Motors is working on a new flagship premium SUV code named Q501. This SUV will be based on the modified version of the Freelander.

Tata Motors is planning to unveil its first product under the TAMO brand at the Geneva International Motor Show in March. It is rumoured to be a two-seater and mid-engined sports car internally called Futuro. Futuro production numbers will be limited in order keep the exclusivity. The sports car is expected to go on sale in mid-2018 with a sticker price of around Rs 25 lakh.

Overall TAMO for Tata Motors is like Nexa for Maruti Suzuki or AMG for Mercedes-Benz. While Nexa is concentrating on premium cars of Maruti Suzuki and AMG focuses on the performance cars of Mercedes-Benz, TAMO has bigger plans and goals. Unlike Nexa cars selling in separate dealerships, TAMO cars will be sold in regular Tata Motors dealership.