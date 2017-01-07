Pune-based automaker Bajaj Auto launched its first bike under the V brand in March 2016. The 150cc motorcycle with cafe racer styling, made with metal from the dismantled aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, of the Indian Navy has become a runaway success. The V15 has recorded sales figures of 2 lakh units within eight months of its launch.

Buoyed by the response, Bajaj Auto just added a younger sibling to the V15, christened the V12. At first glance, both motorcycles seem identical. Both feature the cafe racer design, removable rear cowl, and curved headlamps design. However, there are a few differences between the two V models.

Here is how the two are different from each other:

Engine: Both V models are powered by single-cylinder air-cooled DTS-i engines. However, the 149.5cc motor in the V15 generates 11.8bhp at 7,500rpm and 13Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. On the other hand, the V12's 124.5cc mill comes with an output of 10.5bhp at 7,500rpm and 11.2Nm of torque at 5,500rpm.

Suspension: The V15 is equipped with 33mm telescopic forks up front. On the other hand, the V12 gets slightly thinner 31mm forks. V12's suspension is also rated 110mm of fork travel.

Brakes: The V15 boasts of a 240mm disc brake for front tyres and 130mm drum brakes at rear. The V12 is offered without disc brakes up front. Instead it gets 130mm drum brakes for both front and rear wheels.

Tyres: While the V15 is equipped with 120/80-16 tyre at the rear and 90/90-18 tyre at front, the V12 comes with skinnier 100/90-16 rear tyre. The V15 also gets tubeless tyres while the V12 misses out on tubeless tyres, which is a very important feature.

Headlight: The V15 gets bright 55/60 W headlight that provides impressive illumination. On the other hand, the new V12 gets a 35/35 W headlamp, which is very common in other commuter motorcycles.

Dimension: The V15 measures 2044mm in length, 780mm in width and has a height of 1070mm. The V12 measures 2040mm in length, 785mm in width and 1066 in height. This means the V12's length and height are slightly less than that of the V15, while it has a bit more width. Both versions come with 165mm of ground clearance and 1315mm of wheelbase.

Price: The V15 has been priced at Rs 62,132 while the V12 costs Rs 56,283, both ex-showroom, Delhi. The difference in price is Rs 5,849.