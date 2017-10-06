Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is currently one of the most popular hunks in the industry. Most of his movies have done well at the box office and the actor has never failed to win hearts with his acting skills.

After doing a biopic on MS Dhoni, he is set to do a movie on the life of The Great Khali. In fact, he has been trained in NASA for his upcoming movie, Chanda Mama Door Ke.

This isn't enough. Sushant has now bagged the much-awaited Hindi remake of Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars.

Sushant will play Ansel Elgort's role in the flick, Mumbai Mirror reported. Josh Boone's 2014 American romantic drama, The Fault In Our Stars, based on John Green's novel of the same name, was a blockbuster.

Now, it will be remade in Bollywood and produced by Fox Star Studios. The movie will have the first time director Mukesh Chhabra, who is a popular casting director. The film is expected to roll next year.

Mumbai Mirror reported that Mukesh was the one who introduced Sushant to Abhishek Kapoor for Kai Po Che! Since then, he had always wanted to work with the actor. The debutant director thought Sushant would be perfect for this film.

Earlier, there were rumours that Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia were signed for the remake. But the recent buzz is that Mukesh is still in search for the leading actress, while the male lead is Sushant.

Mukesh confirmed the reports and told Mumbai Mirror: "Yes, I am on board for The Fault in Our Stars remake. I'm working on the script at the moment. Sushant is the leading man and we are still in the process of casting the heroine."

