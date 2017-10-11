This actor is the latest entry in Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez's Race 3, which will begin in November, directed by Remo D'souza.

According to Mumbai Mirror, it is none other than - Bobby Deol who will be seen opposite Bhaijaan.

Bobby has worked with producer Ramesh Taurani in Soldier (1998) and Naqaab (2007).

Taurani confirmed the news and said: "I have worked with Bobby earlier and both Soldier and Naqaab were a great experience. He is an absolute delight to work with, very professional and a really nice guy. He will be styled differently in the film and you will see him in a never-seen-before avatar. In Race, all characters are grey. You will have to watch the film to figure out what exactly each one is playing."

Race 3 will be shot in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Salman and Bobby have earlier worked together in Samir Karnik's 2008 film Heroes.

Ramesh Taurani also said: "Many names are floating around but only these three actors are confirmed. The rest will be announced whenever they are confirmed."

The original Race released in 2008, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor and Sameera Reddy. The sequel opened five years later with Anil and Saif, and Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline and Ameesha Patel were the new additions to the cast. Both the films were directed by director duo Abbas–Mustan.

There were also rumours that megastar Amitabh Bachchan has turned down the offer of starring opposite Salman Khan in Race 3.

There were speculations that Big B doesn't want to work with Salman because of daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, the recent buzz is that Amitabh turned down the offer of the Remo D'Souza movie because of some other reason.

"Big B has already given his October and November dates for the football biopic Jhund. The Race 3 team also plans to begin shoot around the same time. The clash of dates meant Bachchan had to choose one and since he had already given his dates to Jhund, he politely turned down Race 3," a source told DNA.

Well, we are excited to see Bobby Deol opposite Salman Khan for sure.