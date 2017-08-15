Prabhas' search for a leading actress for his upcoming movie Saaho has come to end. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has been finalised opposite the Baahubali 2 actor.

There were reports that Anushka Shetty has been roped in for the role, but now the producer of Saaho has confirmed the news. It looks like Shraddha is set to make other heroines jealous as she will be seen romancing the Baahubali (Bahubali) hunk.

"Shraddha is the perfect choice for the role. We are excited to have her on board with us. Saaho is Prabhas's first film in Hindi and so it is very special for all of us," the producer of the film told Mumbai Mirror.

"It is an ambitious project and will have some really high-octane action scenes," he added.

While fans are excited to learn that Saaho will be Shraddha's first South movie, the excitement increases as it will not be dubbed, but will be shot in Hindi. In fact, the antagonist of Saaho is also a Bollywood actor and he is Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Prabhas is taking Hindi learning classes as Saaho will be shot in Hindi, along with Telugu and Tamil. Isn't it great?

The film, produced by Pramod of UV Creations and directed Sujeeth, will have music composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is busy promoting her upcoming flick Haseena Parkar. Set to be released on September 22, the movie is based on the real life story of Haseena, sister of India's most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim. Popularly called Appa, Haseena entered the world of crime after the death of her husband Ismail.

Speculations doing the rounds is that Shraddha will be seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Chanda Mama Door Ke. The actress desperately needs a hit as a few of her previous movies including OK Jaanu and Half Girlfriend didn't do well at the box office.

