Fans got all excited when the news of Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor doing a Karan Johar movie started doing the rounds. But the recent buzz is that the duo will not team up for Karan's next. In fact, they are busy with their individual projects for now.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to Dharma Productions dismissed the rumours as false. The insider said: "It's a dream cast but unfortunately it's not true. The rumours are baseless. Ranbir is doing only one film for Dharma as of now and that is Ayan Mukerji's next."

Ranbir will be seen next opposite Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Dragon, which is produced by KJo's Dharma Productions. The superhero project brings Karan's two favourite actors together on-screen. Ranbir is currently shooting for Sanjay Dutt's biopic, which is slated to hit the screens in December.

On the other hand, SRK is busy with two projects – one is Imtiaz Ali's Rehnuma and other is Aanand L Rai's untitled dwarf film, along with a cameo in Salman Khan's Tubelight. Interestingly, Ranbir's ex-girlfriends, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, will reportedly share screen space with SRK in Aanand's movie.

Fans will be disappointed to learn that the superstars are not coming together in KJo's movie. Karan's last film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, featured Ranbir in the lead role and Shah Rukh in cameo. The duo looked good together and King Khan's dialogues were the highlights of that scene.