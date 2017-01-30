Fans have been waiting to see Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share screen space again and the wait will soon end. It has been confirmed that SRK will do a cameo in Salman's Tubelight.

There have been rumours of Shah Rukh Khan making a special appearance in Tubelight. Now, director Kabir Khan has confirmed the buzz. "Yes, Shah Rukh is doing it. But I can't say anything more about it right now," Kabir told Bollywood Hungama.

The report also said that Salman and Shah Rukh will have combination scenes in Tubelight. Shah Rukh reportedly has 15 minutes of screen presence in the movie. Salman and SRK had first worked together in Karan Arjun. Later, the two superstars came together in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Of late, Salman and Shah Rukh have been flaunting their bonding and fans were expecting to see the duo in a film. Though Tubelight will not have a full-fledged role of the King Khan, his cameo will surely make the fans very excited.

Shah Rukh's latest release Raees has been performing well at the box office. The movie clashed with Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil, but managed to make good money, both in domestic and overseas markets.