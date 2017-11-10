There was a time when Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were the hottest romantic couple in Bollywood. But post their break-up, the duo has never crossed each other's path or greeted each other in public.

But now, these two are set to come face to face on Eid 2018. Yes, you heard it right. Aishwarya and Salman are set to clash at the box office next year with their movies.

Salman's Race 3 and Aishwarya's Fanney Khan will be released on Eid next year. Will it be the biggest clash of 2018?

It will be interesting to see these two exes fighting (at the box office) for the first time. Well, we have high hopes that Fanney Khan will shift its release date as Eid has always belonged to Salman. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan had postponed his movie, Raees, because of Salman's Sultan.

Nobody wants to take a risk on Eid with Salman Khan. Don't you agree?

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed Aishwarya's movie release date on social media. He tweeted: "It's official... #FanneyKhan confirmed for Eid 2018... Stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao."

Fanney Khan will reunite Anil and Aishwarya, while it will be the first time for Rajkummar with these ace actors.

On the other hand, Salman's Race 3 will have a huge star cast. Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem will share screen space with Salman in Remo D'Souza film.

The shoot of Race 3 has begun and the Sultan actor introduced the star cast on social media.