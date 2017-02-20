Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan confirmed the news on Koffee With Karan 5 that he was initially offered Fawad Khan's role in Kapoor and Sons. The actor appeared on Karan Johar's chat show along with Kangana Ranaut to promote Rangoon and made several revelations.

KJo revealed that Saif was approached to play the role of a gay man in Shakun Batra's movie. Saif looked deeply regretful for turning down the offer. He said that Kareena, who has worked with Shakun in Ekk Main Aur Ekk Tu, called him "stupid."

"And with a wife at home saying you have been incredibly stupid Shakun is one of the best directors you will work with, " Saif said on the show. Kangana, who was accompanying the actor on Koffee With Karan, also said that she would have loved to see Saif in that role.

However, not only Saif, there were other actors as well who were approached for the role, but turned it down. Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Shahid Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor were all approached, but they turned the offer down. While some clearly admitted that they didn't want to play a gay character, others reportedly cited different excuses.

Fawad, on the other hand, agreed immediately after reading the script. Produced by Karan's Dharma Productions, Kapoor and Sons impressed the audience and had a good run at the box office as well. The film featured Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra along with Fawad. It was Fawad's last Bollywood film in a lead role before he headed back to Pakistan. He then appeared in a cameo in KJo's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.