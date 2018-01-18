Maruti Suzuki is inching closer to the launch of the third generation Swift hatchback. India's largest carmaker has confirmed that it will launch the latest avatar of its popular SUV at the Auto Expo 2018 in the beginning of February. Maruti Suzuki has also commenced pre-launch bookings for the hatchback from January 18 onwards for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

New platform

The sedan has been globally unveiled in December 2016. The new version comes with a brand new design and it is built on the fifth generation HEARTECT platform that also underpins the Baleno hatchback and Dzire compact sedan. The company claims the new platform will provide more strength and rigidity to the car that will help to improve the power to weight ratio and acceleration performance.

Youthful exterior

On the design front, the steeply raked windscreen and floating roof of the new version carry forward the young flavour associated with the car. The grille is the new take on hexagonal shape with a multi-slat grille and new pair of headlamps with LED eyelet design adds funkiness. The new tail-lamps look like a blend of Baleno and the old Swift's units. The new Swift is 40mm wider and 20mm longer wheelbase freed up more cabin space as well as luggage compartment.

Sporty interior

The interior has been tastefully done with urbane satin chrome finish on the instrument panel, steering, doors and speedometer rings. The flat bottom steering wheel, a new addition on the hatchback, augments the sporty appeal of the interiors. The car also has driver-side tilted HMI (human-machine interface) controls.

Feature packed

Other features on board are SmartPlay Infotainment System, which is compatible with Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Mirror Link. The reverse parking camera display is also integrated with the infotainment screen.

Tried and tested heart

The new Swift will continue to draw power from the 1.2-litre K12 VVT engine petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS 190 diesel engines. Apart from the manual transmission, it will be offered in Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission in both petrol and diesel trims.

Vibrant colours

The new Swift will be on sale soon with Prime Midnight Blue, SLD Fire Red, PRL Arctic White, Met Silky Silver and Met Magma Grey colour options. The new colour option is Prime Lucent Orange.