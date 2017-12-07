Ekta Kapoor has finally locked the lead actress of Naagin 3. Surbhi Jyoti has beaten Puja Banerjee and Krystle D'souza, who were in the race for the lead actress, to finally step into Mouni Roy's shoes, SpotboyE reported.

Surbhi, who was last seen in Star Plus' Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, rose to popularity with Zee TV's Qubool Hai opposite Karan Singh Grover. She also starred in Star Plus' hit show Ishqbaaaz.

It now remains to be seen if Surbhi manages to create similar magic like Mouni did as Naagin.

Krystle, who was considered for the lead role in Naagin 3, has been roped in for Colors' another show Belan Bahu.

On the other hand, there were reports that Vindya Tiwari and Tanya Sharma had been considered for Adaa Khan's role of Sesha.

Also, rumour has it that Ekta is looking for a male lead like Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma. It's not clear if she had approached the reality show star or prefers someone with similar personality.

It is also being said that Naagin 3 will be very different from the previous Naagin series. The story will kickstart from two college friends Shivani and Taksha. Their lives will take a drastic turn when supernatural connections recur in their lives.

The fictional series will go on air in January 2018. In the first two seasons, the finite series had consistently topped the Television Rating Point (TRP) charts from the start.

One may wonder why Mouni is not part of the new season. It has been revealed that Mouni had to quit the show due to her busy schedule. The gorgeous actress, who is making her Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's Gold, has a few other Bollywood projects in her kitty.