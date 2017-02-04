A day after Manveer Gurjar was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 10, his fans and co-contestants were left aghast after a video of his wedding ceremony started doing the rounds. The news came as a shock since Manveer had always claimed inside the house that he was single.

While initially Manveer as well as his mother and sister-in-law claimed the video was fake and a cheap publicity gimmick by someone, the Bigg Boss 10 winner has now spilled the beans on the topic.

Manveer, who is in the hospital because of food poisoning, confessed in an interview with Asian New Live that he is indeed a married man and a father of a girl.

In the video, Manveer said that he got married in 2014 and has been living separately from his wife for more than one-and-a-half years now. He further clarified that he didn't feel the necessity of talking about his marital status inside the house as it wasn't related to his appearance on the show.

"Firstly, me being married or not married didn't have anything to do with me being on Bigg Boss. If people thought that I have hidden the fact because of this show, then it's not right. I am not on good terms with my wife because of being emotionally blackmailed by her. Yes, I was married in 2014, and we were quite happy for 5-6 months. Then gradually things began going downhill and she left me. This happened long before Bigg Boss," Manveer said.

"I didn't plan to hide my marital status from audiences. You have seen me on the show, I have never taken advantage of anyone or played games," he added.

When asked about his daughter, Manveer said that he had once talked about his daughter with Bani J on the show.