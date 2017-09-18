Most OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) must have started working on rolling out Google's latest operating system Android 8.0 Oreo to its devices. The firmware is currently available only for Google Pixel, Pixel XL and Pixel C.

Mobile phone manufacturers are yet to announce the Android 8.0 Oreo update schedule for their devices but several of them have already revealed handsets that are eligible to get it. In fact, most OEMs are likely to start seeding the OS to its devices before the end of this month.

Here is complete list of devices that are confirmed to receive Android 8.0 Oreo update and the possible release schedule:

Android 8.0 Oreo update schedule for Google Nexus/ Pixel

Google has already released factory image of the OS to the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Nexus Player.

Android 8.0 Oreo update schedule for Xiaomi devices

The Chinese technology giant has announced that its recently announced Android One device Mi A1 will not only get the Android 8.0 Oreo update but also Android P that is expected to come next year. However, the company failed to reveal the OS update schedule. It is also yet to announce the eligible devices that will get the firmware.

When will your device get the firmware update? Perhaps by the end of this year or early 2018.

Android 8.0 Oreo update schedule for Sony devices

The Japanese technology giant has announced that it will release the new firmware update to the following devices:

Xperia X

Xperia X Performance

Xperia X Compact

Xperia XZ

Xperia XZ Premium

Xperia XZs

Xperia XA1

Xperia XA1 Ultra

Xperia Touch

Xperia XA1 Plus

When will your device get the firmware update? Sony may start pushing out the OS before the end of this year, as early as November.

Android 8.0 Oreo update schedule for Motorola devices

The Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced that it will seed the new firmware to the following devices:

Moto Z2 Force (AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon)

Moto Z2 Play (Verizon unlocked)

Moto Z Force (Verizon)

Moto Z (Verizon unlocked)

Moto Z Play (Verizon unlocked)

Moto X4

Moto G5S Plus (unlocked)

Moto G5 Plus (unlocked)

Moto G5 (unlocked)

When will your device get the firmware update? Perhaps in October or November this year, but it could be pushed to the end of this year or early next year if it goes at the pace at which Android Nougat has been rolled out.

Android 8.0 Oreo update schedule for HTC devices

The Taiwanese company has confirmed that it will roll out the Android 8.0 Oreo update to:

HTC U11

HTC U Ultra

HTC 10

When will your device get the firmware update? Perhaps by the end of this year or early 2018.

Android 8.0 Oreo update schedule for Huawei devices

The Chinese company has revealed that it will seed Android 8.0 Oreo update to the Honor 8 Pro and Honor 6X before the end of this year, by December to be precise.

Android 8.0 Oreo update schedule for OnePlus devices

It is confirmed these handsets will receive the new firmware update:

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3

When will your device get the firmware update? OnePlus may start seeding the OS in October or November this year.

Android 8.0 Oreo update schedule for Nokia devices

HMD Global has confirmed that it will release the new firmware to the following devices:

Nokia 3

Nokia 5

Nokia 6

Nokia 8

When will your device get the firmware update? The Finnish company may start seeding the OS to its handsets by the end of this year or early 2018.

How about major smartphone manufacturers like Samaung, LG and others? Well, it is certain that almost all OEMs will roll out the firmware update to their flagship and popular handsets but they are yet to announce the list that will get it.