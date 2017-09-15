Comedian Kapil Sharma's life has become full of controversies these days. Though his work life has been in the news more often than not, the comedian-cum-actor's personal life has also become the talk of the town.

A few days ago, Kapil introduced his love of his life Ginni Chatrath to the world on Twitter. They were set to tie the knots, but within days, reports surfaced that the duo had parted ways.

The reason for the split was a female team member of The Kapil Sharma Show, who was rumoured to have been dating Kapil before Ginni, reports claimed.

While fans got disappointed with the rumours of the split, Kapil's friend revealed that all is well between the comedian and Ginni.

Kapil's close friend Dinesh Kumar told Hindustan Times: "Aisa kuch nahi hai. Kapil and Ginni are very much together and in a steady relationship. I have known Kapil since our college days and if something like this happened in his personal life, he's my brother and he surely would have confided in me or informed me. It's just that around his film, people are spreading false news and rumours about him. It's nothing like what has been reported."

Earlier, it was reported that a female team member is the reason behind the break-up news. A source close to Kapil had told DNA: "This team member has been working against Kapil's interests all the time. But he refuses to hear a word against her. He is so emotional that he won't accept that someone so close to him can betray him and work against his interests."

"When rumours linking Kapil to this team member — spread by the team member herself - gathered momentum, Kapil thwarted those rumours by announcing his marriage plans with Ginny. Now, even that is off. This team member makes sure to isolate Kapil and everyone who comes close to him," the source had added.

Though the report didn't mention the name of the female team member, we wonder if it is Preeti Simoes, the former creative director of his show, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with Kapil for several years.