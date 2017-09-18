In just three days, Renault will unveil India-spec Captur premium SUV. The Indian subsidiary of the French car-maker has confirmed the debut of its new flagship model on Friday, September 22. Renault India's brand ambassador Ranbir Kapoor will lift the veil of India-spec model, but the launch of Captur is expected a bit later.

Even though the model coming to India is named Renault Captur, it won't be the same model on sale in European countries which is based on Renault Clio's B platform. The India-spec Captur will be based on the Duster's M0 platform to keep the price in check.

The Russia-spec Kaptur is based on Duster's platform. Hence, the model coming to India is essentially Kaptur. However, the India-spec SUV will adopt the European model's name starting with a C rather than a K.

Being the flagship model, Captur will boast of an array of features such as full-LED headlamps flanked by LED DRLs, an option for a contrast roof, dual-tone interiors and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with media navigation and Bluetooth connectivity.

India-spec Captur is expected to share the 1.5-litre K9k diesel engine with Duster. The mill in the Duster is offered in two states of tune — 89bhp and 108bhp. Captur may get the 108bhp tune. The mill will be mated to 6-speed manual transmission while automatic option may arrive later. Rumours claim that the company may also introduce Captur with the 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Since it is slotted above Duster, Captur's price is expected to start from Rs 12 lakh. At that price point, Renault premium SUV will rival Hyundai's Creta and Jeep's Compass, with Nissan Kicks expected to join the party next year.