Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has impressed the Bollywood audience with his performance in Udta Punjab and Phillauri. The actor was said to next star in a Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan movie.

Diljit has won hearts with his acting skills in the two Bollywood movies he has featured in so far. In Udta Punjab, he romanced Kareena Kapoor Khan while in Phillauri, Anushka Sharma was his love interest. Fans were excited when they learnt that Diljit will now share screen space with Akshay in a movie to be produced by Salman and Karan Johar.

But the Punjabi actor has denied the reports. "That's not true. I have not been offered that film at all," he told DNA. Meanwhile, he has been signed up in Balaji Motion Pictures' film Super Singh, and Diljit is looking forward to this movie as it about a Punjabi superhero.

Mohabbat Hai Hawa Mai.. ? Although Piche Soma is Not Happy? A post shared by Diljit Dosanjh (@diljitdosanjh) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

"I'm very excited to start that film because it is the first Punjabi superhero film. Balaji is backing it. That is again a very interesting script," Diljit said. The hunk is also in talks with Navdeep Singh's Kaneda that stars his Phillauri actress, Anushka.

"It's very different from what people have seen me doing. I loved the story of Kaneda. Bohut hi powerful hai story iss film ki," DNA quoted Diljit as saying. The actor has garnered appreciation from all quarters for his acting talent and now, it looks like he is set to rule the Hindi industry.

Watch Diljit's version of Dum Dum song from Phillauri here: