Deepika Singh, who became a household name as Sandhya Rathi of Diya Aur Baati Hum, has been making news over her pregnancy rumours for quite some time now.

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika approaches CINTAA; Anas talks about payment issues

Now, the actress has confirmed that she and her husband Rohit Raj Singh, former Diya Aur Baati Hum director, are indeed expecting their first child. In fact, Deepika has completed the first trimester of her pregnancy.

"I had gone out of town for a holiday and fell sick. I had to return and consult my doctor. That's when he gave us the good news about my pregnancy. My parents, in-laws and husband are extremely happy. Having a baby is such a beautiful experience, which I feel is unique for every woman. My family is superstitious so we were hesitant to announce this news earlier. I support and understand their emotions. Both Rohit and I are looking forward to this new phase in our lives and pray to God that everything turns out to be good this year," Deepika told the Times of India.

While Deepika is currently in a happy phase, she is also dealing with the ongoing payment issues with the makers of Diya Aur Baati Hum. Although it has been quite a few months since the show ended, Deepika is yet to receive a big due amount.

Deepika was slapped with a fine of Rs 16 lakh by the show's producers -- Shashi and Sumeet who accused her of causing financial losses by reporting late on the sets. Talking about the producers deducting money for reporting late for shoot, a source had told the Times of India: "It's a standard procedure many TV show producers are adopting these days. When the show is about to end, instead of paying full dues, they issue a debit note and deduct money for coming late, and various expenses incurred because of the delay."

The actress, on the other hand, has approached Cine and TV Artistes Association over the same. She has also accused the producer duo of refusing to pay an outstanding amount of Rs 1.14 crore.