While there is no official confirmation on Daniel Craig reprising James Bond's role yet in the next, Showtime network boss David Nevins has dropped a major news.

The 49-year-old English actor has already signed up for an upcoming TV drama for Showtime. But Purity has been put on hold as Craig "is doing Bond first," said Nevins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime CEO David Nevins said, "I can't say anything about what I know or don't know about Bond, [but] It's possible it may not shoot until 2019."

Purity, which is two 10-episode seasons, is based on Jonathan Franzen's novel. Craig is portraying the role of a German provocateur in the series.

On the other side, the upcoming Bond movie is the 25th instalment of the James Bond franchise. The movie, which will be based on the book Never Dream of Dying, has got a working title too--Shatterhand.

According to a report by Daily Mirror, the movie will be filmed in Croatia, south of France and Japan. An insider told the English daily, "Bond scriptwriters feel it could be the perfect follow-up to Spectre. They are hoping to film in Croatia next year."

Details about the villain of the movie have also emerged online. As per the report, Bond will fight a blind criminal. There is no news on the director of the film.

James Bond 25, which hits the theatres on November 8, 2019 will be produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.