Looks like history is repeating itself in Bigg Boss. Back in 2010, contestant Sara Khan and actor Ali Merchant had tied the knot inside the house and now fans of Bigg Boss 10 will see another wedding on national television.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Mona Lisa or Antara Biswas will tie the knot with her beau Vikrant Singh Rajput in the upcoming weekend episodes (January 21 or 22) of Bigg Boss 10.

The decision was taken after Vikrant entered the house to clear the growing misunderstanding between him and the Bhojpuri actress, following the latter's proximity to her co-contestant Manu Punjabi. Soon after Vikrant left the house, he announced to the makers that he would marry Mona Lisa as soon as she exits the house. This prompted the makers to pitch in the idea of getting the two married inside the house.

"Once he stepped out, he announced that he wants to marry Mona as soon as she is done with the show, hearing which, the makers suggested the wedding take place in the house itself and he agreed. He will go back to propose to her and the wedding will take place according to Hindu rituals in the coming week. Both their families are expected to attend," a source told the daily.

Confirming the news of getting married inside the house, Mona Lisa's beau said that they had discussed about taking their relationship to the next level and felt that it would be great to seal their bond in front of the world. "When I went in the house I realised just how much I miss her and how difficult it is to stay away from her. I'm excited about proposing to her at this happy juncture when she is one of the finalists. I love Mona with all my heart and I cannot think of a better way to seal our relationship in front of the world," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will grace Salman Khan's show in the semi-finale weekend episode. He will make an appearance to promote his film Raees. Not just that, Sunny Leone will join Shah Rukh and Salman in the episode and even shake a leg with them on the song Laila Main Laila from Raees.