A few days ago, rumors of newly married Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli making an appearance together for the first time on the upcoming season of Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan made headlines.

However, it has now been confirmed that Anushka and Virat are not coming together for any show.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, a spokesperson of Anushka has refuted the news claiming that there is no truth to it. "There is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee with Karan. Request you to please refrain from any such conjecture."

It was said that Anushka will appear on the show to promote her horror -supernatural flick Pari.

A source close to the film had told a certain section of media, "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are not keen on doing any talk show together. But Karan may tempt them if he mixes business with pleasure. So Anushka would come on Karan's show to talk about her film Pari which she stars in and has produced as well. She will be accompanied by the film's co-producer Prernaa Arora. Virat may just join the two ladies for one or two segments."

On the work front, Virat is busy with his ODI matches while Anushka, who after wrapping up the current schedule of Zero, unveiled the teaser of Pari recently. The teaser left the audiences intrigued and many say that the film is definitely set to give tough competition to Conjuring.

The actress is now off to Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, to shoot her next film Sui Dhaaga, which also stars Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, Anushka and Virat's secret yet dreamy wedding in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11, grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Post the wedding, the couple hosted two receptions — one in Delhi and other in Mumbai.

While the function in Delhi was for family members, cricketers and politicians, the Mumbai reception was attended by bigwigs of the cricket world as well as several Bollywood A-listers.