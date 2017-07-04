Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma are set to share screen space together for the first time. The duo has been approached for Yash Raj Films' upcoming movie, Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. The report has been confirmed by both the actors.

Anushka made fans curious when she posted a tweet in Hindi and tagged Varun in it. Then, a series of conversations began and Varun revealed that they are coming together for a Yash Raj film.

The project will be helmed by Dum Laga Ke Haisha director Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma. In a statement, Anushka and Varun expressed their excitement about working in the film, saying they are looking forward to work with each other.

Anushka and Varun's conversation on Twitter:

Anushka: "आगे आगे मौजी भैया, पीछे पीछे पूँछ,बढ़ते जाएँ मौजी भैया, घटती जाए पूँछ।बोलो क्या? @Varun_dvn"

Varun: "बहुत मुश्किल पहेली है – हेल्पलाइन लगेगी। आज रात 12 बजे बताता हूँ।@AnushkaSharma"

Varun tweeted at 12 a.m.: "सुई धागा। is the answer anushkaaaa @AnushkaSharma. I know this answer is extremely special to you."

Anushka: "सौ बटे सौ! चलो अब पिक्चर बनाते हैं साथ में – मज़ा आएगा @SuiDhaagaFilm @yrf"

Varun: "आप से सौ अंक प्राप्त करने कि खुशी में मैं अब सोने जा रहा हूँ आप के साथ एक फिल्म बनाना मजेदार होगा Anushka @SuiDhaagaFilm @yrf"

Both the actors have a huge fan following and their collaboration will be a much awaited thing.

Meanwhile, both the actors are busy with their individual projects. Anushka is currently promoting Imtiaz Ali's Jab Harry Met Sejal, in which she will appear opposite her Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-star, Shah Rukh Khan.

On the other hand, Varun is shooting for Judwaa 2, which is a sequel to Salman Khan's Judwaa. Taapsse Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez will also feature in the David Dhawan-directed film.

