Few days after Anupama Parameswaran had announced her next project with Ram Charan, news emerged suggesting the actress has been removed from the upcoming Telugu movie.

Watch Nokki Nokki full video song

Her mother Sunitha confirmed the news to International Business Times, India. "Though an official agreement was not signed, the team of the Telugu movie had confirmed Anupama as the heroine of the film. Almost everything was finalised, however, she is no more part of the movie due to unknown reasons." When asked about the actress' upcoming movies, her mother commented that they haven't commited any other projects and are in the process of hearing new scripts.

Anupama has also removed the Facebook status that announced her association with Ram Charan. "Happy bhogi to all... Really happy to let u all know about my next telugu film with director sukumar sir, ram charan, ratnavelu sir and mythri movie makers ..a dream team for me indeed... Need ur prayers and love [sic]" The post was deleted, at the time of reporting.

Why is Anupama not part of Ram Charan movie?

Few reports suggest that the makers had removed Anupama from the movie as she lacks the glam factor for the yet-to-be-titled project. "The team wants to sign a commercial heroine who can bring on a lot more of the glam factor to the project. As of now, Anupama doesn't suit the bill for the same, which is why she wouldn't be acting in it," reports The Times of India.

Anupama, who made her acting debut with the Malayalam movie Premam in 2015, made her presence felt in Telugu industry with the movies A Aa, Telugu remake of Premam (with the same name) and in the romantic family entertainer Shatamanam Bhavati. She was also seen in a significant role in Dhanush's Kodi and was last seen onscreen in an extended cameo appearance as Dulquer Salmaan's love interest Catherine in the Malayalam movie Jomonte Suviseshangal.