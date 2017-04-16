Akshay Kumar's Padman is one of the most awaited movies of this year and fans will be delighted to learn that Amitabh Bachchan will be a part of it as well. The megastar and Akshay have worked together previously in movies like Waqt and Aankhen.

Big B mentioned his appearance on his blog and said that he will do a cameo in Padman. "I work tomorrow... a shoot for R Balki... for the film he does with Akshay Kumar... A special appearance for a few minutes..." he wrote.

"Balki does carry his sincerity at every step of his creativity, and must have my presence in some form or another, and so here I am more of which shall come by when the act of the morrow is done," Amitabh added. The shooting took place in New Delhi.

The movie will be produced by Twinkle Khanna under Mrs Funnybones Movies and it will star Akshay, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.

Take a look at the pictures from the sets of Padman:

T1654- @SrBachchan Amitabh Bachchan sir on the set of movie #PadMan with @akshaykumar & @sonamakapoor . He is doing a cameo in this movie . pic.twitter.com/N2ByJzb9YF — Amitabh Bachchan FC™ (@Thekkapoor) April 16, 2017

The movie is said to be based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, nicknamed 'India's Menstruation Man'. He is a social worker who found an innovative way to make cheap and affordable sanitary napkins for the women in his village. He also earned a spot in TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2014 and was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016.

On the other hand, Akshay will also be seen in three more films this year – Jolly LLB 2, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and 2.0.

