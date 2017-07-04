Aamir Khan's Dangal has become the highest grossing Indian film thereby setting new records on the global platform. It also turned out to be the highest earning Indian movie in China.

Of late, reports have been doing the rounds that the movie has crossed Rs 2,000-crore mark at the worldwide box office. However, contrary to the reports, the movie hasn't earned that humongous figure. Dangal spokesperson has clarified that the report is false and that the movie is yet to achieve the milestone.

Dangal Chinese box office: Why Aamir Khan will not earn much despite film collecting over Rs 1,100 crore in China

"We have been reading a lot of reports saying that Dangal has crossed 2000 crs worldwide. Just to set the record straight, we want to clarify that Dangal's official worldwide gross collection figure as of Thursday is 1864 crs (sic)," said the spokesperson in a statement.

Further, the spokesperson said that the film is aiming to reach out to more audience and hence, would release it in other countries soon. "We are very happy that our film has been so successful, and what is of most value for Aamir Khan and the entire team of Dangal is the immense love the film has got from the audience across the globe. We are looking forward to the film to release in other untapped territories to reach more audience."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal made a lifetime collection of Rs 387 crore net at the Indian box office, but it is the film's fabulous business at the China market that has made it the highest grossing Bollywood movie ever. Though it has been nearly two months since its release in China, the Aamir Khan starrer is still running in limited theatres across the country.