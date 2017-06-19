Germany is one of the strongest teams in world football, and are also looked upon as favourites to win the ongoing Confederations Cup in Russia. Germany will start their campaign against Australia on Monday.

However, one has to remember that the country has not come into this competition with a strong side. They have a number of youngsters in their line-up, which includes the likes of Julian Brandt, Timo Werner and Emre Can.

Julian Draxler is one of the three players to have featured for Germany in the last World Cup. The other two players are Shkodran Mustafi and Matthias Ginter.

This German team in the Confederations Cup is the youngest among all the eight teams in the competition. Make no mistake, they are still a strong side, and other teams will fear the ever-so-brilliant German players in the Confederations Cup.

The start of the competition is always an important one for any team, and Germany will be looking to get their ball rolling from their first match, against Australia. German coach Joachim Low will want his players to play an attractive kind of football, and with Werner and Sando Wagner being good offensive players, he will look for a great display from his forwards.

Germany will be favourite, and if Australia is to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages, it is imperative for the Socceroos to come with a favourable result. Even a draw would be a positive result. Australia coach Ange Postecolgou wants his team to start well in the Confederations Cup.

"In any tournament, the first game's pretty crucial. A strong performance against a team like Germany gives you the confidence to face anyone. At this stage, we're just making sure everyone's in the right condition, physically and mentally. So far the players have been good. We had a long trip over but they've recovered really well. A couple of days training and we're ready to go." The Daily Telegraph quoted Postecolgou as saying.

Australia was outplayed in their last international friendly at home by Brazil, and they will be looking for a better performance against Germany.

Their style of play could be different from Germany's fluid style of football. Australia might be a bit physical and also use their pace against the Germans. Robbie Kruse is going to be one of their key players, against Germany.

This could be one of Australia's biggest test in the Confederations Cup group stages, and if they manage to even earn a point against the Germans, Australia will be pumped up for the remainder of the competition.

Where to watch

The Confederations Cup match between Australia vs Germany will kick off at 6:00pm local time, 8:30pm IST and 11:00am EST.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Sony Six/HD, Ten 2. Live streaming: Sony Liv

Australia: TV: Optus Sport: Live streaming: Optus Sport Online

Germany: TV: ORF 1.

UK: TV: ITV 4 UK. Live streaming: ITV Online

USA: TV: Fox Sports 1. Live streaming: Fox Sports GO